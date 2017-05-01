BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Cabot Corp
* Cabot Corp reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.18
* Cabot Corp says Q2 net sales $678 million versus $568 million
* Says "remain focused on delivering a strong second half of fiscal year"
* Cabot Corp - sees purification solutions benefit from volume growth in Q3, offset by inventory drawdowns and costs associated with turnaround activities
* Says this year, expect to be toward high end of the annual adjusted EPS growth range of 7 percent to 10 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.