BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Cabot Microelectronics Corp:
* Cabot Microelectronics Corporation reports strong results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.71
* Q2 revenue rose 20.1 percent to $119.2 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $114.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - annual guidance raised
* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - currently expects its gaap gross profit margin for full fiscal year to be between 49 and 51 percent of revenue
* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - continues to expect gaap operating expenses for full fiscal year to be between $137 million and $142 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
