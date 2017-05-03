BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
May 3 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces dividend increase of 150 percent
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.