in 2 days
BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.05
July 28, 2017 / 12:44 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.05

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly dividend by 150 percent

* Equivalent production for Q2 of 2017 was 173.1 billion cubic feet equivalent

* Q3 2017 net production guidance of 1,750 to 1,800 mmcf per day for natural gas

* Cabot Oil & Gas - Q3 2017 production guidance of 13,000 to 13,750 bbls per day for crude oil and condensate; 1,350 to 1,450 bbls per day for ngls

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - Reaffirmed its 2017 production growth guidance range of 8 - 12 percent (including 10 - 15 percent oil production growth)

* Says has reaffirmed its total 2017 program spending of $845 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

