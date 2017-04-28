April 28 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp:

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Increased full-year 2017 production growth guidance range from 5 - 10 percent to 8 - 12 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $463.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot Oil & Gas - equivalent production for q1 of 2017 was 170.1 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), in line with high-end of co's guidance range for quarter

* Q2 2017 net production guidance of 1,780 to 1,820 mmcf per day for natural gas

* Cabot Oil & Gas - Q2 2017 net production guidance of 12,000 to 12,500 bbls per day for crude oil and condensate; and 1,350 to 1,400 bbls per day for NGLS

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - company has reaffirmed its cost guidance for full-year

* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp- currently forecasting over $250 million of positive free cash flow for year based on recent strip prices

* Cabot Oil & Gas - increased capital budget for year, resulting in full-year 2017 exploration and production (e&p) spending of up to $775 million

* Sees total 2017 program spending of $845 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: