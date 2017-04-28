April 28Cachet Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 139.2 million yuan to 162.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 116.0 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is steady improvement of main business

