BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 850 bln rupees
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
May 31 Cadila Healthcare Ltd
* Says gets final approval from usfda for felbamate tablets usp
* Says oral drug felbamate is used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy
* Says tablets will be produced at group's formulations manufacturing facility at the pharma sez in ahmedabad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'