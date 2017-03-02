March 2 Cadila Healthcare Ltd

* USFDA inspected our formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi from 20th February 2017 to 1st March 2017

* Says product is yet to be manufactured or marketed in the US

* All three observations are related to pre-approval inspection (PAI) for a specific product filed.

* Says there are no observations related to CGMP practices