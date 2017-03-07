March 7 Cadila Healthcare Ltd

* Says Zydus announces settlement with Supernus on Trokendi XR® (Topiramate) extended-release capsules

* Says Supernus grants Zydus license to market Zydus generic version of Trokendi XR extnded release capsules from Jan 1 2023

* Says Zydus finalised agreement with Supernus Pharma to settle outstanding patent litigation related to Trokendi XR capsules

* Other terms of settlement not disclosed