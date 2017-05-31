BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
May 31 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce important approvals from Illinois gaming board
* Caesars Entertainment - Co, CEOC continue to engage with regulators in jurisdictions where approvals are required for certain aspects of CEOC's restructuring
* Caesars Entertainment - illinois gaming board granted regulatory approvals and issued license as required by board for effectuating restructuring of CEOC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention