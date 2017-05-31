May 31 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce important approvals from Illinois gaming board

* Caesars Entertainment - Co, CEOC continue to engage with regulators in jurisdictions where approvals are required for certain aspects of CEOC's restructuring​

* Caesars Entertainment - ‍illinois gaming board granted regulatory approvals and issued license as required by board for effectuating restructuring of CEOC​