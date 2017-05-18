May 18 Caesars Entertainment Corp:
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.
announce sale of remaining stake in Conrad Punta Del Este
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- Baluma Holdings S.A., a
non-debtor foreign unit of CEOC sold 55% share in Punta Del Este
Conrad in Uruguay to Enjoy S.A.
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- Baluma Holdings received net
proceeds from transaction of about $180 million after
distributions to certain minority investors
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- sale is result of Enjoy S.A.
Exercising right under terms of Enjoy S.A.'s 2013 deal
