BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Caesars Entertainment Corp:
* Caesars Entertainment-on march 21, caesars entertainment operating co launched syndication of up to $1,435 million of new senior secured credit facilities
* Caesars Entertainment - proceeds will be used to finance transactions in accordance with ceoc's, its debtor subsidiaries' plan of reorganization
* Caesars Entertainment - $1,435 million facility consists of up to $1,235 million in aggregate principal amount of a seven-year senior secured term loan facility
* Caesars Entertainment-$1,435 million facility also consists of up to $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility Source text - bit.ly/2mQmKCS Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.