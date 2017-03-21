March 21 Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* Caesars Entertainment-on march 21, caesars entertainment operating co launched syndication of up to $1,435 million of new senior secured credit facilities

* Caesars Entertainment - proceeds will be used to finance transactions in accordance with ceoc's, its debtor subsidiaries' plan of reorganization

* Caesars Entertainment - $1,435 million facility consists of up to $1,235 million in aggregate principal amount of a seven-year senior secured term loan facility

* Caesars Entertainment-$1,435 million facility also consists of up to $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility Source text - bit.ly/2mQmKCS Further company coverage: