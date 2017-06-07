BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 6 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc :
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc announces certain details of contemplated Caesars Palace Las Vegas financing as part of plans for emergence
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company - CEOC engaged certain financial institutions to act as lead arrangers for new-money financing for to-be-formed REIT
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co - Financial institutions to solicit indications for upto $2.2 billion to refinance fee, leasehold interests in caesars palace las vegas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention