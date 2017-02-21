BRIEF-Nanotech Security qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 21 Caesars Entertainment Corp:
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company enters into committed financing agreements
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - CEOC has entered into committed financing agreements for proposed new senior secured credit facilities
* Caesars Entertainment - financing agreements comprise up to $1,235 million in aggregate principal amount of a seven-year senior secured term loan facility
* Caesars Entertainment Corp says proceeds from term facility will be used to finance transactions in accordance with debtors' plan of reorganization
* Caesars Entertainment - financing agreements comprise of up to $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility
* "good progress is being made" in talks between cn rail and conductors' union, says source close to negotiations