BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Caesars Entertainment Corp-
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars acquisition announces pricing of cgph $1.45 billion senior secured credit facility
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - priced senior secured facilities in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.45 billion
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - term facility consists of cgph's existing approximately $1.14 billion term loan b due 2021
* Caesars Entertainment - facility also consists of raise of additional $175 million add-on term loan to repay of outstanding amounts under cromwell's property-specific term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.