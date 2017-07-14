FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, unit, announce approvals from New Jersey
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
WIMBLEDON
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 14, 2017 / 8:21 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, unit, announce approvals from New Jersey

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announce approvals from New Jersey Casino Control Commission​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - merger of CAC with and into Caesars Entertainment is subject to approval by stockholders of both companies

* Caesars Entertainment - in addition to New Jersey, companies received approvals from gaming authorities in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Illinois

* Caesars Entertainment - CEOC's restructuring is subject to completion of merger, certain financing activities and other customary closing conditions

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍co and CEOC continue to engage with regulators in 3 jurisdictions where approvals are required for CEOC's restructuring​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.