June 26 Cafe De Coral Holdings:

* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017

* Group's revenue for year increased 4.3 pct to HK$7,895 million

* FY profit attributable to shareholders amounted to HK$503.8 million, 2.7 pct lower than preceding financial year

* Final dividend of HK63 cents per share is recommended