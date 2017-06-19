BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 19 Cairn Energy Plc:
* Issuing an update on india tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Sums due to Cairn from VIL now total $104 mln, including historical dividends of $53 mln and a further dividend of $51 mln after merger of CIL and VIL
* Notwithstanding this action by GOI, international arbitration proceedings are progressing in respect of co's claim under UK-India bilateral investment treaty
* Is seeking full restitution for treaty breaches resulting from expropriation of its investments in India in 2014
* Has a high level of confidence in its case under treaty and its claim seeks damages equal to value of group's residual shareholding in CIL
* Final hearings for tribunal are scheduled for January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016