BRIEF-Bookrunner says price guidance revised to between 4.2-4.6 euros in AIB IPO
* Bookrunner says books are multiple times oversubscribed within the initial price range of 3.90-4.90 euros in AIB IPO
May 18 Cairo for Housing and Development Co
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 30.2 million versus EGP 42.2 million year ago
* Q1 consol revenue EGP 413.3 million versus EGP 357.6 million year ago
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 9.2 million versus EGP 3.1 million year ago
* Q1 standalone revenue EGP 175.2 million versus EGP 145.5 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qvA9VC) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.