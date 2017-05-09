BRIEF-Sunyard System Engineering's shareholder to cut stake in the company
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 1.8 percent stake in the company within six months
May 9 Cal-comp Electronics Thailand Pcl :
* Announces preliminary consolidated sales of 7.34 billion baht for april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 1.8 percent stake in the company within six months
* CARRIES OUT DIRECTED NEW ISSUE OF SEK 1 MILLION TO IT INVESTOR JONAS LITBORN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)