* Caladrius Biosciences Inc says addition of four clinical sites, including Joslin Diabetes Center, for ongoing phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D

* Caladrius Biosciences Inc says expects to reach important milestone of treating 50% of subjects by mid-2017

* Caladrius Biosciences Inc says enrollment of 70(th) subject in study, expected to occur in mid-2017, will trigger an additional infusion of capital