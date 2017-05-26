BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
May 26 Calamp Corp:
* Calamp - co, omega stipulated, subject to agreement of court, to supplemental damages of $4.9 million for sales of products found to infringe omega's patents
* Calamp - damages for infringement of omega's patents from feb 25, 2016 through April 5, plus ongoing royalty for sales of products deemed to infringe after April 5
* Calamp - co is discontinuing products would be subject to royalty and therefore does not believe that any future royalty amounts will be material
* Calamp Corp says as result of stipulation, co expects to record additional reserve of $5.3 million in its fiscal quarter ending may 31, 2017 - sec filing
* Calamp Corp - reserve will not impact non-gaap earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA for fiscal quarter ending may 31, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2r6HRWC) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.