GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 7 Calamp Corp:
* Calamp Corp - on june 2, notified that Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre rendered decision in proceedings involving co's units - sec filing
* Calamp Corp - on june 6, Lojack reached an agreement in principle with Eve Energy, its controlling shareholder eve holdings limited - sec filing
* Calamp Corp - agreement to resolve damage award by payment to Lojack of approximately US$46 million
* Calamp Corp- Calamp has not yet determined income tax effects of settlement
* Calamp Corp - amounts to be realized by Lojack pursuant to settlement are expected to be material to Calamp s consolidated financial position Source text - bit.ly/2rCouod Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last