British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Calatlantic Group Inc:
* Calatlantic Group Inc - net new orders for 2017 q1 were up 4 pct from 2016 q1, to 4,304 homes, with dollar value of these orders up 7 pct
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Calatlantic - dollar value of homes in backlog increased 1 pct to $3.3 billion at quarter end
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.