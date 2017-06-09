June 8 Calatlantic Group Inc:

* Calatlantic Group, Inc. announces pricing of secondary common stock offering by MP CA Homes llc and repurchase of common stock

* Calatlantic Group- announced pricing of previously announced public offering by MP CA Homes Llc, of 10 million shares at price of $34.25 per share

* Also entered into an agreement with selling stockholder to repurchase 3 million shares of co's common stock