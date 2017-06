June 6 CalAtlantic Group Inc:

* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027

* Calatlantic Group Inc - notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 5.000 pct per year and will mature on June 15, 2027

* Calatlantic Group - ‍pricing of public offering of senior notes and an increase in amount of offering to $350 million aggregate principal amount of notes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: