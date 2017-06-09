BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
June 9 Calatlantic Group Inc:
* Calatlantic Group Inc - co is issuing $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.000 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing
* Calatlantic Group Inc - notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.000 pct per year, payable semiannually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year
* Calatlantic Group - notes will mature on june 15, 2027 Source text - bit.ly/2rK3qw7 Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2