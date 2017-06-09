June 9 Calatlantic Group Inc:

* Calatlantic Group Inc - co is issuing $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.000 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing

* Calatlantic Group Inc - notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.000 pct per year, payable semiannually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year

* Calatlantic Group - notes will mature on june 15, 2027 Source text - bit.ly/2rK3qw7 Further company coverage: