REFILE-Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sight on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 7 Calavo Growers Inc:
* Calavo Growers Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $226.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms outlook for double-digit increase in 2017 revenues and gross margin and record EPS
* Calavo Growers Inc- "we anticipate that Calavo foods business segment sales growth will accelerate into double-digits as year progresses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.