* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Q1 2017 production update

* 12,794 ounces of gold produced during quarter, representing 18 per cent YOY increase on gold produced in Q1 2016

12,794 ounces of gold produced during quarter, representing 18 per cent YOY increase on gold produced in Q1 2016

* Remains on track with progress towards its long-term target of 80,000 ounces by 2021