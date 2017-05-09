UPDATE 2-Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari deal
May 9 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc:
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: revised production and earnings guidance for 2017
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - reduces production guidance for 2017 to a range of between 52,000 ounces and 57,000 ounces of gold
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - revised production guidance reflects an increase of between 4 per cent and 14 per cent on 50,351 ounces of gold produced in 2016
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc - earnings guidance for 2017 is also reduced from approximately 34 cents to between 24 and 31 cents per share
* Caledonia Mining - continues to evaluate measures to "improve underground tramming logistics" in an effort to minimize impact on 2017 production
* Caledonia Mining - not expected that revised production guidance will have any effect on dividend, which is currently 1.375 us cents per quarter
* Caledonia Mining Corp - revised production guidance has no effect on blanket's longer term production guidance of approximately 80,000 ounces by 2021
* Caledonia Mining - blanket has not been able to transport volume of material that is necessary to achieve target of 60,000 ounces of gold in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Novartis eye drug RTH258 works as well as a rival product from Regeneron and at less frequent dosing in clinical trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday, boosting its shares.