March 3 Calida Holding AG:

* In 2016, a very challenging financial year for industry, Calida Group increased its net sales by 3.3 percent to 370.9 million Swiss francs ($366.32 million)

* FY operating result (EBIT) went up 3.3 percent to 22.3 million francs

* As announced, planned restructurings at MILLET Mountain Group resulted in one-off costs of 4.0 million francs, which reduced net income by 13.1 percent to 14.8 million francs

* In order to strengthen its e-commerce business, with effect from March 1, 2017 Calida Group acquired 100 percent of successful german online retail specialist Reich Online Services GmbH

* 2017 will be a year of transition for Calida Group, with additional investments made in sustainable organic

* Unchanged dividend of 0.80 franc per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0125 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)