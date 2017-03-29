BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 (Reuters) -
* California Environmental Protection Agency's OEHHA - Glyphosate is being added to California's Proposition 65 list of chemicals known to cause cancer (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results