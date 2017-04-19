April 19 California Resources Corp

* California resources corporation and macquarie announce joint venture to invest up to $300 million in oil & gas properties

* California resources corp - mira has committed to fund $160 million for development of oil and gas properties in california

* California resources corp - mira will fund 100 percent of development wells in which it will earn a 90 percent working interest

* California resources corp - crc's working interest will revert from 10 to 75 percent upon mira achieving an agreed return