UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 5 Calithera Biosciences Inc:
* Calithera Biosciences Inc - clinical data from its product candidate CB-1158, a first-in-class arginase inhibitor
* Calithera Biosciences Inc - CB-1158 was generally well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events
* Calithera Biosciences Inc - no grade 3 treatment related adverse events were reported. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)