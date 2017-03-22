March 22 Calithera Biosciences Inc-

* On March 21 entered into an underwriting agreement with Leerink Partners Llc - SEC filing

* Price to public in offering is $10.25 per share

* Underwriting agreement is relating to issuance and sale of 6.8 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase shares from co pursuant to underwriting agreement at a price of $9.635/share