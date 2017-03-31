March 31 Calix Inc

* Calix announces resignation of chief financial officer

* Calix Inc says William Atkins, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has given notice that he will be leaving company

* Calix Inc - will announce plans to fill chief financial officer position on an interim basis in near term

* Calix Inc - conducting a nationwide search to find a replacement for Atkins