BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Callaway Golf Co:
* Callaway Golf Company announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
* Says Robert K Julian has left company
* Says appointed Brian P Lynch, its general counsel, to additional role of interim chief financial officer, effective today
* Says intends to consider both internal and external candidates in its search for a chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.