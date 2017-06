May 3 Callidus Capital Corp

* Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Qtrly total revenue of $36.4 million decreased 25% ($12.1 million) from q4 2016 and 26% ($13.1 million) from first-quarter 2016.

* Remains optimistic that it will announce a transaction on or about end of q2 of 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: