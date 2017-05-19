May 19 Callon Petroleum Co:

* Callon Petroleum company announces launch of $150 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes

* Callon Petroleum co says intends to offer an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.125 pct senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Callon Petroleum - intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund certain pending acquisitions in delaware basin and for general corporate purposes

* Callon Petroleum Co - intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund certain pending acquisitions in Delaware basin