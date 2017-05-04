BRIEF-II-VI Inc acquires Integrated Photonics for about $45 mln
* Ii-Vi incorporated acquires Integrated Photonics, an innovator of optical isolator materials
May 4 CalSTRS:
* CalSTRS sends letter to Southern Co shareholders urging them to vote against directors Steven Specker and Dale Klein at co's annual meeting - SEC filing
* CalSTRS also urges shareholders to vote against proposal to approve Southern Co's executive compensation - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pcQSJJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, June 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.