BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Caltex Australia Ltd:
* Notes Woolworths' decision to sell its fuels business to BP, subject to regulatory approval
* "As regulatory approvals will be required for sale, any transaction remains uncertain and will take time to complete" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: