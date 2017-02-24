Feb 24 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp
* Calumet specialty products partners, l.p. Reports fourth
quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly diluted net loss per unit $1.01
* Qtrly sales $
946.9 million versus $ 898.0 million
* Calumet specialty products partners lp sees fy 2017 total
capital spending for fiscal year 2017 is expected to range from
$120 million and $140 million
* Calumet specialty products partners lp - cost saving
efforts will remove an additional $10 million to $20 million in
annualized sg&a expenses
* Calumet specialty products partners lp - on track to hit
original $150 million to $200 million adjusted ebitda target by
end of fiscal year 2018
* Calumet specialty products - fuel products segment results
for 2016 negatively impacted by 31.4% y-o-y decline in benchmark
gulf coast 2/1/1 crack spread
