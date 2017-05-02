BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
May 2 CAMANIO CARE AB:
* SIGNS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH TAKE POINT HEALTHCARE
* DEAL COVERS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF CAMANIO CARE PRODUCTS IN HONG KONG AND MACAU
* COOPERATION TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY
