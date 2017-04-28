April 27 Camber Energy Inc
* Camber Energy announces cost-cutting initiatives
* Cost-Cutting initiatives to significantly reduce overall
general and administrative costs
* Relocating corporate headquarters and related operations
to San Antonio, Texas from Houston, Texas
* Entered into a service agreement with Enerjex Resources to
outsource management of back-office functions for fixed monthly
fee
* Pursuing other strategic options to further improve its
capital structure
* Co and board has accepted Ken Sanders' resignation as
chief operating officer as part of this process
