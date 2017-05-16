Indian shares edge down; financial stocks weigh
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.
May 16 Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd
* Says to consider raising of funds / issuance of securities via public or private placement Source text: bit.ly/2rlBRGj Further company coverage:
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)