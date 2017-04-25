April 25 Camden National Corp

* Camden National Corp - Q1 diluted earnings per share $0.64 per share

* Q1 revenue rose 2 percent to $36.4 million

* Camden National - Net interest income on a fully-taxable basis for Q1 of 2017 was $28.4 million, representing decrease of $102,000 compared to Q1 of 2016

* Camden National Corp - Total assets at March 31, 2017 increased $74.2 million, or 2%, to $3.9 billion since December 31, 2016