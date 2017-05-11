BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 11 Cameco Corp:
* Cameco Corp - appointment of Brian Reilly as Cameco's senior vice-president and chief operating officer
* Cameco Corp - Reilly will succeed Bob Steane who is retiring on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes