China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 7 Cameo Resources Corp
* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction
* Cameo Resources Corp - intends to undertake a private placement financing of up to 4 million units at a price of $0.25 per unit
* Cameo Resources Corp - company anticipates that financing and shares for debt transaction will close concurrently
* Cameo Resources - intends to issue 1.7 million shares at deemed price of $0.25/share in settlement of debt in amount of $425,000 to two arm's length creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.