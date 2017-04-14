BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 CammSys Corp :
* Says it received patent on April 14, for AVM system having a function of identifying foreign material on camera and method thereof
* Patent number is 10-2015-0067688
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/odLjVa
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: