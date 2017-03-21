UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 CammSys Corp :
* Says 7.5 billion won worth of its 6th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants have been exercised into 3.0 million shares of the co at 2,514 won/share, as of March 21
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/F5pVJE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.